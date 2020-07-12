Recreation activities canceled; police chief cites ‘little’ spike’ in COVID-19 cases

SEA GIRT — Chief of Police Kevin Davenport announced the cancelation of summer recreation activities until further notice and is asking township parents to keep their children home, after reporting four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

“We do have a surge in numbers. I’ve had a couple parents contact me and advise that their respective children are positive, but I have not gotten the results back,” Chief Davenport told The Coast Star on Sunday.

“The concerning thing is, this little spike in cases is in the younger population. In many of the cases in younger folks, they’re basically asymptomatic,” he continued. “…They may be carriers of the COVID virus and they, in turn, may expose their parents or more concerningly, their grandparents or [members of other] vulnerable populations.”

Chief Davenport is asking parents to re-enter a “lockdown mode” mentality until this latest wave in cases passes.

“By all means, it’s not mandatory,” he said. “But if your son or daughter has been exposed to the COVID virus or one of their friends has it, I’m asking parents to keep a close eye on their child and avoid letting them go out and congregate in big groups.”

