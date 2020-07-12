Squan pauses recreation programs after staffers test positive for COVID-19

MANASQUAN — The borough has announced a one-week pause in its summer recreation programs after several beach and recreation employees in Manasquan tested positive for COVID-19.

The pause and the test results were announced in a press release and a video message by Borough Council President Mike Mangan, who said that a recreation counselor, a lifeguards counselor and “several others in our employ” had tested positive for COVID-19 “over the past few days.”

Mr. Mangan said borough officials understand the desire of parents for their children to have the physical and social activities provided by summer recreation programs.

“But we can’t do that at the risk of public safety,” he said. “We have to make sure that we’re doing it in a way that protects our elderly population and our adult population and the kids themselves.”

Councilman Managan, who also chairs the borough’s beach and recreation committee, said the one-week pause summer programs would enable officials to conduct additional tests and contact tracing to determine the extent of any spread.

Mr. Mangan said that “number of tests” had already come back negative” for other borough employees and that any additional positive test results would be announced to the public.”

Here is the full text of a press release issued by the borough:

“It has recently come to our attention that several of our beach and recreation employees have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. As such, employees working at Manasquan Beach and Recreation may have been exposed to this virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with an individual who’s been confirmed as having COVID-19 case (within about 6 feet for a prolonged period of time, 10 minutes or more) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

‘We can assure you that the Borough of Manasquan is taking this news very seriously and as such reacting accordingly. We have strong policies in place in an effort to minimize the spread of this virus. Our staff has been diligently working on the contact tracing so that we can further expand our existing efforts to ensure the safety of our staff, residents and visitors alike. Using scheduling and daily reports, those individuals who share the greatest risk of exposure have been identified, contacted and advised of recommended procedures.

‘The Manasquan Beach and Recreation Department will continue taking measures to ensure the safety of our employees and the public by continuing to enforce our policies on social distancing, usage of personal protective equipment, bathroom monitoring and cleaning as well as sanitization of all equipment each day during this coronavirus outbreak. We ask that you assist us in this effort by maintaining social distancing and using masks in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Orders as best you can and taking the necessary hygiene measures to avoid infecting yourself and others.’

