COVID-19 excludes some MHS seniors from graduation ceremony

MANASQUAN — An unspecified number of graduating seniors, described as “a few,” have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be attending the Manasquan High School commencement ceremony on Monday, the school district has announced.

“These students are now quarantined at home,” the announcement states.

The test results were reported to the school district by the Monmouth County Department of Health, which “is currently engaged in contact tracing and contacting anyone with whom the students came in contact,” the announcement states.

It further advises that anyone who is notified that they were in contact with infected students “MAY NOT attend our graduation ceremony,” an advisory that also applies to anyone else “who believes they may have contracted COVID-19.”

The announcement, which was added to the page “Graduation 2020 Information” on the school district’s website, also states that health officials have advised that the July 13 ceremony can otherwise proceed as planned. Those plans had already included a requirement that all graduates and guests wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.



The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Vic Kubu Warrior Field at the high school, with a rain date of Tuesday, July 14.

As of July 10, Manasquan County was reporting 36 cases of COVID-19 in the Borough of Manasquan, and 9,594 countywide.

The county’s breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality included:

Avon-by-the-Sea: 15

Belmar: 47

Bradley Beach: 63

Brielle: 43

Lake Como: 18

Manasquan: 36

Sea Girt: 20

Spring Lake: 21

Spring Lake Heights: 31

Wall: 437

Ocean County COVID-19 cases as of July 5 included:

Bay Head: 7

Brick Township: 1,161

Lavallette: 11

Mantoloking: 0

Point Pleasant Beach: 36

Point Pleasant Borough : 244

