Resident criticizes mayor over handling of false accusation

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Beach resident Kathy Koar says she is disappointed with t actions taken by Mayor Paul Kanitra after her daughter was falsely accused by others in a Facebook post of trespassing on a neighbor’s lawn to place Black Lives Matter sign there.

Ms. Koar, in a letter to the editor in the print version of the paper, says Mr. Kanitra took “irresponsible and reckless” action by passing the accusatory claims to Point Pleasant Beach police who then reached out to her to inquire about the incident.

Mayor Kanitra has defended his actions, telling The Ocean Star on Wednesday that he did nothing wrong in the situation and has no reason to apologize.

On Friday, June 26, a member of a Point Pleasant Beach community Facebook page posted a photo showing four young girls placing a Black Lives Matter sign on his lawn. According to Ms. Koar, others then posted comments that directed “a frightening amount of hate towards these children.”

“One ‘concerned citizen’ went so far as to take a picture of my 14-year-old daughter from social media and send it to the mayor, claiming that she was one of the girls in the photo,” Ms. Koar said.

The mayor has confirmed that he passed the claim, which he had received in private messages on Facebook, to police chief Joseph Michigan.

According to Ms. Koar, police contacted her the next day, informing her that her daughter had posted the sign. She said she was able to prove the accusation to be false.

Hours later, she said, police realized her daughter was not involved and apologized multiple times for the pain caused to her daughter and family. According to Ms. Koar, the officers involved and Chief Michigan even brought ice cream to Ms. Koar’s daughter the following day as a further gesture of apology. The chief has not responded to multiple calls from The Ocean Star for comment on the incident.

Mayor Kanitra said that he phoned Ms. Koar on Monday to explain his handling of the situation but did not apologize for having relayed the information to the police.

“I certainly am not going to apologize for something that I didn’t do wrong and that I would do again and have done again since then,” the mayor said.

Ms. Koar, describing the Monday phone call from the mayor, said, “Twice during the conversation in which I told him I believed his actions to be both irresponsible and reckless — particularly when dealing with the life of a 14-year-old girl — I offered him the opportunity to speak to her. Twice he refused to do so.”

She added, “To say that I was disappointed in his response to the situation would be an understatement.”

The mayor said Wednesday that he stands by his actions in forwarding the information to the police.

“Every day I have residents send me different things that they believe are going on in the community, that ranges from suspicious behavior to accusations to what peoples neighbors are doing, it runs the entire gamut,” Mr. Kanitra said. “And every single day I take those and I forward them to the chief of police.”

Mr. Kanitra said he forwards the chief any tips received from residents without offering an opinion or direction on further action.

“The infraction that set all of this off, with the girl’s trespassing on property, was certainly a very, very minor thing,” the mayor said. “So it was not like this was some huge investigation that was going to culminate with any sort of penalty or charge, or anything along those lines.”

After the police determined that the accusation against Ms. Koar’s daughter was false, the mayor said he reached out to those who had accused her and told them they had false information.

“I do think it’s unfortunate that some of the online groups and forums have become such toxic places and breed accusatory stuff, but again you can’t discount one thing and not discount another,” Mr. Kanitra said.

