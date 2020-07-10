Murphy seeks to ditch ‘freeholder’ title; MVC moves to ease long lines

TRENTON – The word “freeholder” in New Jersey may soon be relegated to “the dustbin of history” because of its connotation of exclusion, Gov. Phil Murphy said during his Friday press briefing.

The governor announced his support, along with that of state Senate President Stephen Sweeney and state Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, of proposed legislation that would change the title of elected county government leaders in New Jersey from “chosen freeholders” to “chosen commissioners,” as is common in other states.

New Jersey’s use of the title “freeholder,” brought over by British settlers, is unique in the United States and dates to before the Revolutionary War.

“As our nation tears down symbols of injustice, we must also tear down words we use in New Jersey that were born from racism. It’s past time for New Jersey to phase out the term ‘freeholder’ from our public discourse – a term coined when only white male landowners could hold public office,” the governor said. “We are committed to forever ridding from this state, long past overdue, the word ‘freeholder,’ “ which he said is “rooted in institutional prejudice.”

The proposed legislation comes as the nation is immersed in discourse about the removal of symbols of hatred and racial prejudice after the killing on Memorial Day of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

“It is high time this name went into the dustbin of history and I hope we’re going to do it sooner than later,” the governor said.

Union County Freeholder Angela Garretson has repeatedly urged the state officials to rename the office.

New MVC rules aim to ease long lines

State officials on Friday also announced a number of changes, including extension of expiration dates, designed to ease the long lines and congestion that have beset New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission [MVC] agencies since they opened their doors this week after being shut for months during the pandemic.

“MVC is taking steps to mitigate crowding,” Gov. Murphy said. “We know there is enormous pent-up demand for services. We’re making progress on the backlog everyday and we won’t rest until we get back to the customer service that people deserve.

“While we recognize that you may not be happy – and I don’t blame you, I’m not happy either – please don’t take it out on the hard-working MVC employees who are doing their jobs. They are our neighbors and fellow New Jerseyans,” he said.

Expiration dates again have been extended for driver’s licenses, non-driver identification cards, vehicle registrations, inspections and temporary tags, he said. Now, documents that expired between March 13 and May 31 have been extended to Sept. 30; and documents expiring between June 1 and Aug. 31 have been extended to Dec. 31.

The expiration dates were extended previously in March and in May due to the pandemic shutdown.

Because of the long lines, the MVC recommends customers wait another week before coming in.

Customers will be barred from camping out overnight at agencies to get a prime spot in line in the morning, and won’t be allowed on MVC properties until 7 a.m., one hour before opening.

“MVC is not going to get to everyone in line everyday. So please, if you are told the agency has reached capacity, don’t hang around and don’t camp out overnight,” the governor said.

He implored drivers to check the njmvc.gov website to see if their transactions can be conducted online before going to an agency.

“Skip the trip entirely,” he said.

Vehicle centers and licensing centers will be closed Saturday, July 11, and will return to regular operating hours Monday, July 13.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.