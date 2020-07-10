Code enforcement and police begin weekend citation surge

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s weekend code enforcement is in full swing as officials have begun their crackdown on code violations.

According to Mayor Paul Kanitra, during the busy July Fourth weekend, code enforcement officers had their hands full tackling a variety of violations that ranged from noise to illegal parking.

“They really ran the gamut,” said Mayor Kanitra. “They were quite busy and I think they’re really hitting their stride.”

The mayor said code enforcement cited illegal construction projects and mistimed garbage placement on the street and sidewalk.

Working alongside code enforcement, the Point Pleasant Beach Police have been cracking down, writing more citations than ever for violations.

According to the department, this summer has been one of the busiest summers solely based on the numbers of arrests and borough ordinances violations in June.

Since June 1, 2020, the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department issued 264 borough ordinance violation citations for various quality-of-life issues, versus 98 that were issued during the same period in 2019. To date, the police department has arrested 61 individuals for various offenses.

According to Mayor Kanitra, during the first week of July, the borough saw around three times as many borough ordinance violations as last year. He said around 100 tickets were issued for drinking alcohol in public, which has been a large problem in the borough.

“That means less people are getting away with it and it means less people will be willing to come back to Point Pleasant Beach and try it again,” said the mayor.

To combat these violations, the police on weekends will put out several plain-clothes officers to “allow for these officers to blend in with the crowds and quickly address issues without individuals recognizing them as law enforcement,” the department stated.

“They are the ones that really kind of uncover the most because people are willing to do more illegal things when they don’t see cops around,” said Mr. Kanitra.

He said the fuller summer staff in the department, as well as some new hires, will allow police to cover more of the town.

“It gives us the ability to go back in the neighborhoods three, four blocks away from Ocean Avenue and make regular sweeps of the rest of the community,” said the mayor.

The crackdown has been working well, Mr. Kanitra said, but will take time to get into the heads of misbehaving tourists and residents.

Even with all of the citations, the mayor said, he thinks the crowds have been slightly less than numbers in previous years. He said people are still concerned about COVID-19 and have remained cautious.

“There’s a ton of people who still are staying in their homes and using an overabundance of caution and that’s understandable,” the mayor said.

