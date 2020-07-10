Beach seniors get in-person graduation to end hectic year

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Following a long final semester of distanced learning at home, seniors at Point Pleasant Beach High School finally got to celebrate their achievements alongside their friends and family during the school’s commencement celebration Monday, July 6.

The community gathered at the G. Harold Antrim Elementary School field to celebrate their graduates. Even two delays that afternoon from not so cooperative weather couldn’t stop the class from throwing their caps in the air.

Graduating seniors were stripped of in-person activities with nearly four months of online learning, groups and more.

The district was glad to be able to put on this in-person celebration for their students, according to Superintendent William Smith.

“Whew! We were really glad that the weather finally gave us a window at 7 p.m, to recognize the Class of 2020,” said Mr. Smith. “The clouds parted after the storm, and it became the event the students had hoped for.”

The ceremony, scheduled for 3 p.m., was pushed back twice before students got to receive their diplomas.

“Based on the smiles from the students, even with the long rain delay, they were happy to be there among their friends,” said Mr. Smith about the students.

When Gov. Phil Murphy gave the okay for outdoor graduation ceremonies to start July 6, the district jumped on the opportunity to plan a way to hold the celebration, all while keeping their community safe from COVID-19.

At first, the celebration was set to have a 500 person capacity. According to the superintendent, after the rain delay, the crowd was closer to 300, including graduates.

“Everyone was very cooperative with the measures put in place to ensure the health and safety of everyone in attendance,” said Mr. Smith.

The district pre-screened and temperature checked attendees as they entered. All guests were pre-registered. Everyone was requested to wear a mask.

The community was arranged on the field and grandstands allowing for proper socially distanced groups of three family members per graduate.

Congratulations to all outgoing Point Pleasant Beach seniors.

