WALL TOWNSHIP — As a national conversation about policing in America continues, organizers held a ‘We Back Blue’ rally on Thursday at the Wall Stadium to show their support for law enforcement.

About 300 people attended the event, which included a march around Wall Stadium, the release of white doves and speakers who called for a “silent majority” to speak up for law enforcement.

Some participants wore “Make America Great Again” hats and waved flags supporting President Donald Trump. But We Back Blue organizer Melissa Robey of Virginia said the event was meant only to be a show of appreciation for law enforcement professionals, who include her own sister, father and grandfather.

“This isn’t a Blue Lives Matter event, this isn’t an All Lives Matter event, this is just to support law enforcement,” she said.

Ms. Robey, who has also helped organize such rallies in Washington D.C., California, Texas and Maryland, said she felt inspired to do so after the death of David Dorne, a retired African-America police captain who was killed outside a pawn shop in St. Louis, Missouri. According to media reports, the June 2 incident occurred when rioting followed a protest over the death of George Floyd, days before. According to the reports, Mr. Dorne was trying to protect the shop, which was owned by a friend.

Kevin P. Orender, a member of the Wall Township Committee, and Priscilla Confrey, a former Wall Township resident, were among those who helped bring the We Back Blue rally to the township.

Mr. Orender, a former New York City police officer, said he endorses the message of the rally.

“I think the support has been outstanding,” he said. “I think that police departments across the country need to see this and feel that they are the good guys and they should be proud of what they are doing.”

