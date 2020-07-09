BELMAR — Council President Thomas Brennan has earned his place on the Democratic ticket for November’s election, where he will face off against Republican challenger Jodi L. Kinney.

Mr. Brennan won the nomination of his party on Tuesday night in an uncontested primary race, with 167 votes. Ms. Kinney, who was also running uncontested for the Republican party nomination, garnered 107 votes while a write-in candidate received two votes, according to unofficial results from the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office.

Mr. Brennan, the only Democrat on the borough council, is running for this third three-year term. Ms. Kinney is running for her first term on the borough council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.