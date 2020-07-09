Parker House tells Sea Girt it won’t open in 2020

SEA GIRT — The Parker House has informed the Borough of Sea Girt that it will not be opening for the 2020 season, Sea Girt Councilman Matthew Begley announced at Sea Girt’s council meeting Wednesday night.

The decision comes as both a disappointment and a relief to Sea Girt residents, who’ve had more than their fair share of clashes with the storied establishment over the years.

“The Parker House has informed the borough that they are not opening for 2020,” Councilman Begley said at the meeting. “I know that may be good for some people, not happy for others. You know I feel bad for them as well with this pandemic, but they’ve made a decision on their own business to not reopen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The borough and Parker House had been in discussion over the last few weeks over the Ride Share Zone installed by the borough in 2018 on Ocean Avenue to try and facilitate the flow of Parker House patrons coming and going.

“This might be the first council meeting in months where the ride share wasn’t one of the bullet points on the agenda,” Mr. Begley said, “But I do want to state that the public safety committee … will still be working with the Parker House, with the county, with the residents and the council to keep looking at options for 2021.”

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.