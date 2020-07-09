Nothing screams summer like an ice cold ice cream treat to beat the heat and enjoy something sweet on those blistering hot days. Since the United States dedicates the month of July to all things ice cream as National Ice Cream Month with the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day, Night & Day dedicated a whole guide to it. From ice cream cones, milk shakes and Italian ices to over the top creations to share with friends and family, we have rounded up ice cream parlors in Monmouth and Ocean counties to satisfy every sweet tooth and craving. Whether you love the simplicity of a classic flavor or are all about the toppings and unique creations, there is an ice cream shop with your name written all over it.

FAMILY OWNED FAVORITES

Indulge in the summer season by stopping at one of the Jersey Shore’s long running, family run ice cream parlors for your favorite sweet treat.

Hoffman’s Ice Cream and Yogurt has been encouraging patrons to “Take Home the Very Best” since 1976 in its original location at 800 Richmond Ave. in Point Pleasant Beach.

The shop originally started out as one of the first Carvel Ice Cream stores in New Jersey in 1955, but when the franchise expired in 1976, Hoffman’s Ice Cream and Yogurt was born and the rest is ice cream history.

Today Hoffman’s scoops favorites like Jersey Monkey, Cookie Monster, S’mores and many more in two other locations in addition to Point Pleasant Beach, at 569 Church St. in Spring Lake Heights and 444 Ocean Blvd. North in Long Branch. Check out their Facebook and Instagram pages for the current curbside schedule at the location nearest you.

Want Hoffman’s to come to you? Hoffman’s ice cream truck, better referred to as “Chillie Willie,” can be rented so the Hoffman’s experience can make its way straight to your event, providing the same quality products that are handmade in the Point Pleasant shop and served at each location. Hoffman’s homemade ice cream now offers shipping of your favorite flavors for those who don’t live nearby.

Sundaes The Ice Cream Place is another family owned and operated ice cream shop that’s original Point Pleasant location started out as a Carvel. In 1986 when the owner’s son took over, Sundaes The Ice Cream Place made a new name for itself where “ice cream is the happy thing.”

Sundaes believes in friendly, old-fashioned service with quality products at each shop from its original 3217 Rte. 88 location in Point Pleasant, to its other locations including 324 Atlantic City Blvd. in Toms River, 2211 Rte. 35, in Manasquan and 1059 Rte. 34 in Aberdeen.

Strollo’s Lighthouse started as Tony Strollo’s Bus in the ‘30s when Tony Strollo himself brought his family recipe for Italian ice from Italy to Long Branch. In 1976, Strollo’s son, Ray, opened the first Strollo’s Lighthouse at 250 Ocean Ave. North in Long Branch. Strollo’s believes it is “the taste of summer itself.”

In addition to the original location, today you can find this homemade Italian ice hotspot at West End, 69 Brighton Ave. in Long Branch; 64 Bridge Ave., in Red Bank; Main Street in Belmar [an independent location]; 101 Ocean Ave. in Point Pleasant Beach and inside Monmouth Park at 175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport. Try the homemade Italian ice with which Strollo’s originated or choose from one of the many hard or soft-serve ice cream flavors as well as shakes and hurricanes.

ORGANIC & VEGAN

Cookman Creamery, 711 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, serves ice cream for everyone, literally. Whether your dessert choice needs to be vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free or traditional, there is a scoop or two or even three that’s perfect for you. Stop by this artisanal ice creamery that is dedicated to diverse ice cream styles to see what’s scooping. In addition to their ice cream selections, they also craft homemade ice cream pies, cakes and cookies.

Cookman Creamery currently offers curbside pickup and Doordash delivery. The shop also has wholesale options available for private caterers, local restaurants and personal party planners and they construct custom flavors to fit any menu.

Gracie and the Dudes Ice Cream & Italian Ice serves ice cream made with no artificial colors or flavors as well as no high fructose corn syrup. According to their website, Gracie and the Dudes was created with one thought in mind: the health and wellness of Gracie, the Dudes and now, Sadie too, as well as countless other children who deserve a healthier option when eating a sweet treat.

Gracie and the Dudes scaled back to one location at 1062 Ocean Ave., Sea Bright, in an effort to be more present in their stores, have a little more family time and have more time to spend with their customers. Enjoy a cone, sundae, milkshake, Italian ice, ice cream cake or more. Try their newest flavor, vanilla peanut butter cup. Gracie and the Dudes recommend it with their homemade fudge and extra peanut butter cups on top.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Norton’s Main Scoop, 140B Main St., Manasquan, is an ice cream dream come true for owners Kim and Michael Norton. The shop serves delicious homemade ice cream, soft-serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, floats, ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cakes and more.

Sprinkles, Etc., 526 Main St., Avon-by-the-Sea, was established in 2018. The shop serves ice cream, milk shakes, brownies, pies, waffles and more. The shop is currently open for curbside pickup and takeout only. Stop by for a delicious homemade treat with plenty of flavors and toppings to choose from and don’t forget to add the sprinkles.

Del Ponte’s Creamery & Cafe, 602 Main St., Bradley Beach, specializes in gelato, specialty coffee and a variety of desserts that you can customize to your liking. Stop by and try one of their specialty gelato flavors like Snack Attack, which is pretzel flavor gelato with caramel drizzle, peanuts, snickers and chocolate covered pretzels.

Jersey Freeze, 120 Manalapan Ave. in Freehold, has been urging customers to “Come taste the best” since 1952. And that means the best ice cream around from premium soft serve and gourmet hard ice cream to shakes, cakes, boats, cones and more. Jersey Freeze serves more than just ice cream, so stop in for dinner and dessert with a menu that also includes burgers, steak sandwiches, hot dogs, salads, wraps and more. Homemade ice cream cakes and packaged ice cream novelties such as ice cream cupcakes and sandwiches, homemade chipwiches, ice cream pies and more are also available.

Day’s Ice Cream, 48 Pitman Ave. in Ocean Grove, invites customers to take a step back in time and indulge in their selection of hard and soft-serve ice cream, specialty sundaes, milkshakes and floats, Italian ice, frozen yogurt and dairy free and vegan options.

Shivers Ice Cream, [Aldrich Plaza] 4037 Rte. 9, North, in Howell, has over 30 years of experience serving ice cream and offers guests over 30 flavors made with only the freshest ingredients and toppings. They also serve shakes, Italian ices and frozen specialty goods. The family owned and operated shop makes their premium ice cream and cakes fresh, right on the premises.

Ice Cream on 9, 2300 Rte. 9 South, in Howell, may have more flavors than you can fathom. An ice cream haven and heaven for even the biggest sweet tooth, the shop offers over 127 homemade flavors, 36 sugar-free flavors, 25 Italian ices, 12 vegan flavors and a full line of soft serve. They also have cakes and novelties.

The Sundae Times Ice Cream Parlor, 17 Atlantic Ave., Spring Lake, offers customers delectable hard ice cream flavors with an inviting ambiance. Make sure to stop by their takeout window for a scrumptious sundae or magnificent milkshake.

Surfside Frozen Custard, 500 Washington Blvd., Sea Girt, serves award-winning frozen custard that is locally sourced and crafted with love and, not to mention, made fresh each day. The shop offers several flavors like salted caramel, coffee almond crunch and more as well as plenty of toppings. Each day’s flavors are written on the big white board next to the ordering window. A seasonal favorite, make sure to get your Surfside Frozen Custard fix during the summer months.

Belle’s Ice Cream, 300 Morris Ave, Spring Lake, is scooping all the classic flavors and so much more. Belle’s Ice Cream is open to serve you safely through their walk up window, online ordering for pickup and delivery. The shop offers a plethora of premium ice cream flavors to choose from as well as dairy free/vegan hard ice cream options, sherbert, sorbet, soft serve and Dole Whip selections.

Beach Plum Ice Cream Parlor, 420 Main St., Bradley Beach, serves up 40 flavors of ice cream, ice cream cakes, milk shakes, soda floats, flying saucers, banana splits, soft serve, vegan ice cream, kosher ice cream and dog treats.

Cone Zone, 2040 Rte. 33, in Neptune City, has been offering customers award-winning ice cream, frozen cakes, treats and novelties since 1993. Everything the shop has to offer is made fresh daily on the premises. Cone Zone has a variety of 32 hard ice creams, over 25 delicious toppings and treats for your doggie pals. Curbside pickup and no contact delivery is available.

Igloo Italian Ice & Ice Cream, 2005 Rt. 35, Oakhurst, has a menu that includes ice cream and yogurt, Italian ice, sundaes, custom blends, ice breaker and freeze options that layer or mix soft-serve ice cream or frozen yogurt with Italian ice, igloo push pops, homemade igloo pops, banana splits, ice cream sodas or floats, milkshakes, fresh fruit smoothies, Italian ice bowls, cakes and pies and ice cream sandwiches! Online ordering and curbside pickup is currently available.

Stop by Niki Maccanico’s Homemade Ice Cream, 1301 Main Street, Belmar, and check out the various homemade flavors like the popular cinnamon selection the store offers plus a plethora of toppings. To protect everyone’s safety due to COVID-19, orders are currently taken outside the shop by a masked employee and the ice cream will be brought out to you.

Scoops The Ice Creamery, 1803 Rt. 35, Oakhurst, scoops and serves customers hard and soft ice cream flavors not to mention their new, delicious sundae pies.

The Ice Cream Shoppe, 43 Rte. 35 N and 3rd Avenue, Neptune City, is a mom n’ pop shoppe that you don’t want to miss out on. From homemade ice cream offered in a variety of flavors and sizes to a specialty sundae menu and waffle cones and bowls made fresh daily, The Ice Cream Shoppe prides itself on serving customers the very highest quality products and service around.

Jef-Freeze Ice Cream Parlor located inside the Allenwood General Store, 3208 Allenwood-Lakewood Road, Allenwood, serves up malts, shakes, sundaes, cups/cones and egg creams.

OCEAN COUNTY

Summer Sweets: Ice Cream and Sweet Shoppe, 3071 Rte. 35 North, Lavallette, serves up sweets at the shore all summer long. With a menu that boasts 42 flavors of ice cream, enjoy a cup, cone, sundae, shake or hot waffle. Ice cream cakes, pies, parfaits and frozen bananas are also available. Summer Sweets is currently serving happiness with gloves and masks at a six foot distance. Everything is currently “Take-out” style and ice cream only. Delivery now available with Uber Eats.

Point Creamery scoops homemade premium ice cream with over 40 great flavors to choose from all made on premises at 3014 Rte. 88, Point Pleasant. Point Creamery is also serving homemade vegan ice cream options and various flavors of Dole Whip.

Iceberg Ice Cream, 403 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, serves up both hard and soft serve ice cream flavors, Italian ice and sherbert, specialty sundaes and treats and novelties as well as an assortment of dry toppings, sundae toppings and cones. The shop also offers no-sugar-added, dairy-free, fat-free, low-fat and gluten-free options to better serve all customers’ needs. The shop first opened its doors in 1977 and there are exciting plans to expand the business for the future.

Rich’s Ice Cream has been family owned since 1955 and uses their original family recipes with top quality ingredients. With two locations: 1801 Rte. 37 E, Toms River and 344 US Highway 9, Lanoka Harbor, prove that sometimes two is better than one. From famous flurries to custom cakes to Richie bars, there is plenty to choose from.

Kohr’s Frozen Custard has been a Jersey Shore staple since 1923. From the signature orange creme and vanilla swirl to hand-dipped favorites, to cookies, cupcakes and cake pops, Kohr’s tempts tastebuds with custard, ice cream and treats alike. For those who spend their summer months on the boardwalk, check out one of Kohr’s oceanside locations along the Seaside Park Boardwalk, Seaside Heights Boardwalk, Jenkinson’s Boardwalk and at 507 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette.

Yellow Brick Road offers over 40 flavor choices of soft and hard ice creams, yogurts and Italian ices. Family owned and operated since 1995, stop by one of the two locations at 1857 Hooper Ave., Toms River, and 754 Mantoloking Road, in Brick, for delicious swirls and scoops of ice cream as well as custom made ice cream cakes perfect for any celebration. Due to the indoor capacity at their locations, Yellow Brick Road is continuing contactless ordering at the door during this time.

Mrs. Walker’s Famous Homemade Ice Cream offers customers high-quality products and is home to the slogan, “Where we love to treat you sweet!” Mrs. Walker’s serves up serious sundaes, specialty cakes and what seems like endless dessert options. They offer over 40 flavors and over 40 toppings for guests to choose from. Step inside any of their three locations found at 132 S. Main St., Forked River; 908 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, and 22 Union Ave., Lakehurst.

SCOOPS & SONGS

Instead of just stopping at an ice cream shop for a sundae, head to a singing ice cream shop and enjoy ice cream and a show.

The Music Man Singing Ice Cream Shoppe, located at 2305 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, is a vaudeville style nightly Broadway cabaret, which is now in season 18. Although the show cannot currently go on indoors, The Music Man Singing Ice Cream Shoppe has taken its act outdoors where the show will still go on.

Patio shows reservations are now being accepted and guests can enjoy the full inside menu with table service and the shop’s famous singing waiters. Check in times are 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Pickup orders are also available.

Order from a menu including shakes, floats, sundaes and a’ la mode selections while performers move through the patio singing to guests. You may even become part of a show instead of just taking one in.

The Surflight Theatre brings The Show Place Ice Cream Parlour to Beach Haven at 200 Centre St. for ice cream and fun for the whole family featuring an evening of cabaret and more. The establishment is now open with the famous singing “Waitri” in their outside tented Parlour.

Seating times are 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. daily and there will also be a 10 p.m. seating time available on Friday and Saturday. An ice cream takeout window is also available daily. Guests can enjoy theatrically themed ice cream concoctions paired with an evening to remember courtesy of the talented performers/servers.

NOVELTY ICE CREAM

Coney Waffle has been serving up creations to feed an army, like The Freak Shake, at the Belmar location at 803 Ocean Ave. The menu offers cannoli waffles, floats, shakes, ice cream, ice cream cakes and, of course, the namesake Coney Waffle. Takeout or curbside pickup is currently available at all locations as well as online ordering.

Coney Waffle satisfies sweet tooth after sweet tooth at the following locations: the Asbury Park Boardwalk, 800 Ocean Ave., Pier Village at 24 Centennial Drive, Long Branch, and 13 Broad St., Red Bank. Coney Waffle & Ice Cream serves up quality ingredients and offers guests vegan and sorbet options as well.

Lexylicious, began in April 2015 when then 17-year-old Lexi began making fruity pebble ice cream sandwiches from home. Their popularity spurred Lexylicious to attend its first festival with a tiny tent, then an ice cream trailer and by the end of that first season, an official truck. After two ice cream trucks and the replacement of the original trailer with an ice cream cart in 2017, the summer of 2018 brought the first Lexylicious store location to Point Pleasant Beach.

Head to the store location at 512 Bay Ave., Point Pleasant Beach for the freshest scoop-to-order ice cream sandwiches in New Jersey. All of their products are handmade with the highest quality ingredients. The shop is currently open for curbside pickup as well as delivery on Doordash and Uber Eats. Online ordering is also available.

Peaches & Cream is New Jersey’s premier ice cream truck based out of Wall Township. Now in its 14th season, the truck serves Blue Bunny Ice Cream, Deconna Ice Cream, Dolly Madison Ice Cream, Rich’s Ice Cream and Rosati’s Italian Ices to the greater Monmouth and Ocean County areas.

Peaches & Cream specializes in enhancing your party, event, community fair or organization’s social gathering with fantastic customer service and only the best ice cream novelties and products. During the COVID-19 outbreak, Peaches & Cream is taking things very seriously and wants to limit the risk of infection so they are currently providing two methods of service: no contact home delivery or traditional window service. Ice cream donation is now also available for those who would like to thank a hard working group in their community by sending them ice cream.

Dairy Queen, 931 Fischer Blvd., Toms River serves tasty treats like blizzards, shakes, hard and soft ice cream, ice cream cakes and more all year round. Stop into the Manasquan location at 97 Atlantic Ave., which is also serving frozen favorites all year round or the Belmar location at 827 12th Ave. Dairy Queen offers locations all over the state that are scooping your favorites and some even offer a full food menu with burgers, chicken fingers, fries and more.