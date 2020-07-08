‘We Back Blue’ rally planned to support law enforcement

WALL TOWNSHIP — A “We Back Blue” march and rally in support of law enforcement officers is planned for 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Wall Stadium Speedway, 1803 Route 34.

Priscilla Confrey, a former Wall resident who now lives in Spring Lake Heights, is helping to set up the local rally, one of several held across the nation recently and organized by We Back Blue founder Melissa Robey of Washington D.C.

“Her family is in law enforcement and she wanted to show support for the good officers out there,” Ms. Confrey said.

The We Back Blue group received a lot of response from New Jersey residents after holding a rally in the nation’s capital, Ms. Confrey, said and so she agreed to help arrange a rally in New Jersey.

“We want it to be respectful,” she said, and so it will be held on private property, at the speedway, rather than along public streets.

“I didn’t want to do any nonsense like shutting traffic down or hurting businesses” that are just starting back up after the pandemic lockdown, she said.

“It’s a rally to show support for law enforcement, for patriotism and unity. We want to unify the Jersey Shore and state, and show our First Amendment right,” Ms. Confrey said.

The rally will include a walk around the property, music and several speakers. It is free and attendees are asked to bring canned food items for donation to the Fulfill food bank in Neptune.

Among those expected to speak are Thomas Homan, the former acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE], now a Fox New contributor; Rob O’Donnell, a retired New York Police Department detective; and Larry Cosme, president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association.

She said the speakers will talk about “the other side, what it is like being in law enforcement, and for families who have lost sons or a father. It’s about their sacrifice, not just the officers, but their families, not knowing when they walk out the door if they will walk back inside.”

“We want it to be uplifting, patriotic, supportive and unifying. I don’t want it to be political. We are trying to keep it free of that, and community based. Everyone needs to listen to each other and find common ground and communicate instead of trashing each other.

“We want to do the right thing and bring love and peace and for people to support good law enforcement,” Ms. Confrey said.

