New water tank to improve pressure in northwest Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP — Plans are underway for construction of a new potable water tank in the northwestern section of town that currently is plagued by low water pressure.

“Right now, we have pressure in the area of 32 psi, when it should be the low to mid 50s. We think by adding the water tower, in some cases, we will get water pressure as high as 80 psi, which is phenomenal for us,” Jeffry L. Bertrand, the township administrator, said.

“We believe the water tower, if all the proverbial ducks line up for us … will come online sometime in 2022, just over two years from today,” he said during the township committee’s June 24 meeting.

The tank, which would hold between 1.5 and 2 million gallons of water, is to be built on Mack-Cali property off Route 34 north of Megill Road. The tank would be at ground level, not elevated, because of height restrictions necessitated by the nearby Monmouth Executive Airport, and it would include pumps, Mr. Bertrand said.

The cost of the tank, to be constructed by the Southeast Monmouth Municipal Utility Authority [SMMUA], is estimated at $6.7 million. The SMMUA serves Brielle, Sea Girt, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights and Wall Township.

When developing Wall’s affordable housing plan, township officials worked out a deal in which several incoming developers will help finance the water tower improvement that will benefit the existing neighborhood, he said.

Most of that cost of the tower is to be paid for by several developers who plan residential projects in the northwestern section of the township, west of the Garden State Parkway and north of West Hurley Pond Road, Mr. Bertrand said. The development projects are part of the township’s state-mandated affordable-housing plan that recently was affirmed in state Superior Court, Freehold.

“Part of our agreement is that the entities that are developing that area are required to make a per-unit contribution toward the building of the water tower,” he said. “The per unit cost for these developers for every unit, not just the affordable, has been calculated at $2,848.”

“The plan is the water tower will be financed through the utilities authority, not through Wall Township water-and-sewer budget. The utilities authority will bond the money.

