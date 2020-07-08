Murphy: NJ residents now must mask up outdoors

TRENTON — New Jersey residents now must mask up when outside in public where social distancing isn’t possible.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he has signed an executive order mandating the practice, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. After many weeks of downward trending, the rate of transmission of the virus has started to tick up in New Jersey.

“There’s no question that face coverings are game-changers. I think we were the first state in America to require them indoors. They’ve been strongly recommended out-of-doors. We’re gonna turn that up a notch today and say we’re gonna ask you: If you can’t socially distance, it’s gonna to be required,” the governor said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show.

Examples include when walking on a crowded boardwalk or when standing in a line where people are not properly spaced apart, he said.

New Jersey residents have been required since early April to wear face coverings while indoors in public places such as in grocery stores, downtown shops and public transportation, and in recently opened libraries, barber shops, museums and government buildings.

Now, the executive order signed Wednesday requires people to wear face coverings when outdoors in public, whenever social distancing of six feet is not possible.

Exceptions are when eating or drinking at an outdoor cafe, when wearing a mask would inhibit one’s health, and for children under age 2.

“Requiring masks outdoors is a step I had hoped we would not have to take,” the governor said during his Wednesday press briefing.

”By and large, New Jerseyans have been outstanding in their compliance. But, unfortunately, we’ve been seeing a backslide in compliance in New Jersey and across our nation.

“Not wearing a mask is not a sign of strength. It is an act of selfishness, saying: the hell with everyone else.

“This virus doesn’t care what political party you belong to. It doesn’t care what you may or may not think about masking up. It doesn’t care about you or your family. It just wants to kill you and move on to the next victim,” he said.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.