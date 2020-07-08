Flag display celebrates the Fourth at Historic Village at Allaire

WALL TOWNSHIP — A special flag exhibit, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and various other patriotic programs were part of festivities celebrating the Fourth of July weekend at The Historic Village at Allaire.

Patriotic spirit was on full display as community members walked the village grounds July 3 to 5 to not only celebrate Independence Day, but to learn more about life in the 1830s through interactive stations, stories and more found throughout the village and its numerous buildings.

“Right now we need this more than anything, to come together and be unified in our country, remember what the colors stood for,” said Jaime Rae Reinwald, events manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the three-day Independence Day program, visitors to the village chapel enjoyed an exhibition of vintage flags, which featured one of the oldest flags of the nation, the Eagle Flag, the crown jewel of the collection which has been authenticated by the Smithsonian Institution.

According to the exhibit program, the 13 stars on the blue corner of the flag represent the 13 original colonies, but it is the giant eagle at the center of the corner that captures visitors’ attention.

“We do this every year. We have our flags out for three days and people can come and view and get as close to every stitch as possible,” Ms. Reinwald said.

“The crown jewel is the Eagle Flag. The one that we have is original, from the 1870s. This would have been for one of [James P.] Allaire’s steamships and it had the ‘Excelsior’ symbol on it for New York, which is where Allaire Works was based out of.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.