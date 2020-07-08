Council introduces bond issue for community center

MANASQUAN — The borough council on Monday held the first reading for two measures, including a bond ordinance for the construction of a community center.

Bond ordinance no. 2322-20, if approved upon second reading on July 20, would authorize $1.9 million in bonds or notes to help finance the construction of the planned facility.

By local law, the community center project would require a down payment of $100,000, officials said, bringing the total cost to $2 million.

Prior to the first reading, a resolution was passed to allow Maser Consulting to mark out utilities, determining easements and figuring out rough non-building related schematics.

“It’s the same exact process that we undertook with Sea Watch,” Councilman Michael Mangan said, “where they [Maser] did these kinds of rough drawings first and then they’ll build the architecturals later.”

Mr. Mangan said, “Maser’s proposal is only for $60,000. So I know the natural question that people are going to ask is, ‘Why are we budgeting for the whole project now?’” He explained that the council was following a recommendation from Amy Spera, the borough’s chief financial officer.

Ms. Spera said, “One of the reasons we do the bond ordinance all at one time is to cut down on the cost of the bonding issue.

