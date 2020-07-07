Council discusses next phase of Transit case

BAY HEAD — New Jersey Transit has filed a motion for reconsideration after a Superior Court judge upheld the borough’s Order to Show Cause enjoining New Jersey Transit from proceeding with work on the Bay Head Yard Substation Repair project.

“We are continuing to monitor what is going on with the lawsuit with New Jersey Transit, Councilwoman Jennifer Barnes-Gambert said during the borough council’s July 6 meeting.

“On Friday, June 5, Judge [Mark] Troncone held a telephonic hearing with our attorneys and attorney’s for New Jersey Transit relative to the Order to Show Cause that the borough had filed seeking to stop the construction of the substation project abutting Twilight Lake.

“The judge basically ordered New Jersey Transit to stop all construction for the time being and about June 26 or so New Jersey Transit filed a motion for reconsideration on Judge Troncone’s orders.”

New Jersey Transit’s substation project has seen much discussion among officials and residents in recent months, with as many as 200 residents packing Sacred Heart Church to learn more about the project and pose questions. Borough officials announced partnerships with local environmental and historical organizations to further review the project and the impact it will have on the community.

According to Borough Attorney Jean Cipriani the next hearing is scheduled to take place virtually at 9 a.m. July 15.

“Potentially it could actually extend the period of restraints if the judge does not grant New Jersey Transit’s motion for reconsideration and says that they do in fact do need to appear before the planning board for courtesy review,” she said. “Meanwhile we will be pursuing other issues with the Appellate Division.”

