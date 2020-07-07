Barbara E. Mason

Barbara E. Mason, of Point Pleasant, died of lung cancer on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Trustbridge Hospice, West Palm Beach, Florida.

Barb was born on December 27, 1950 to Joseph and Catherine [Tylecki] Eakley and grew up in Millburn, graduating from Millburn High School in 1968. She then attended Kean University [then Newark State