Anthony Gerard Marchetti

Anthony Gerard Marchetti, 62, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Born in Westchester, New York to the late Enzo and Elizabeth Marchetti, he lived in Wallington and Cedar Grove and for the past five years in Point Pleasant.

Mr. Marchetti was a member of the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge