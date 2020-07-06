Catherine Ann Kaufman

By
Star News Group Staff
-
On Thursday, July 2, 2020 Catherine Ann [Pendergast] Kaufman, CPK, passed away at the age of 59.

She is survived by her high-school sweetheart, life-partner, and beloved husband Jeff [of the famed “Cathy & Jeff”], her sister Carol Willner, and her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Non-survivors include her tough-as-nails mother, Alice Doster