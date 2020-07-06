Audrey E. Riggillo

Audrey E. Riggillo, 91, of Allenhurst, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in New Brunswick, she grew up in her beloved Keyport and was a graduate of Keyport High School where she displayed a natural gift for the art world. She graduated from