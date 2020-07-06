Alfred Rutledge

Alfred Rutledge, 91 of Ocean Grove, formerly of Wall Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Allegria at Ocean Grove.

Alfred was born in Belleville and raised in Spring Lake. He was a graduate of Manasquan High School and there he lettered in golf. Alfred was an army veteran who