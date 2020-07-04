Hundreds come together in solidarity at BLM walk

MANASQUAN — Hundreds gathered at Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area Saturday morning to spread the message of love and unity as part of a community solidarity walk held in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

While holding signs reading “Peace, Love and Equality,” “Their Lives Mattered,” as well as “We Are Together,” among many more, the chants of “Black Lives Matter,” “No Justice, No Peace” and the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, echoed throughout the boardwalk and inlet area as community members of all ages, denominations and backgrounds came together as one to have their voices heard against racism.

“This is exactly what we wanted,” organizer Sam Bauer said. “We wanted to start conversations in this town about racism, about equality, about it all.”

“Love is our goal,” added organizer Berit Walters.

The walk was met with its share of opposing voices however, with individuals along the walk route greeting walkers with their own chants, whether a simple “Keep Walking,” or “I don’t believe in what BLM stands for.”

“Change is what we need, but at the same time that change needs to lead us to unity,” said Pastor Michael Morgan, of Shiloh Baptist Church.

“The bottom line is our nation, we are divided and at some point in time we have got to get on the same page.”

