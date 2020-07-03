Tree ordinance roils shade canopy, property rights advocates

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough is moving to introduce an ordinance that would require a permit for builders and property owners to remove trees from a new construction site.

The ordinance, as brought to the council on June 16, requires a permit, with a fee, for large tree removal, six inches in diameter or larger, at any new construction site, along with a site plan of proposed removed trees and their replacements.

It also allows builders who do not wish to replace every tree to pay into a tree replacement program to bring more trees to the borough.

Mayor Paul Kanitra said on July 1, the ordinance is being tweaked before its introduction July 21.

“The council is open to tweaks that would still achieve the purpose of protecting the few old-growth trees we have left in town and encouraging the planting of more to create vital shade canopy,” said the mayor.

Although the ordinance introduction was tabled during the June 16 meeting because some members of the council did not have proper time to review it, Mr. Kanitra said then the ordinance is important for the shade canopy of the borough.

“Since Sandy, the amount of full-grown, big, beautiful trees that people have come into town and just decided they didn’t want it or it would be inconvenient, or they’re going to build a zero lot line house and cut it down and not replace it properly, it’s devastated this town and our shade canopy,” said the mayor.

The mayor said cutting down these large trees also makes the borough look “crummier.”

“This town when I was growing up as a kid had huge beautiful trees everywhere,” said Mr. Kanitra. “It’s been appalling to me to see what’s happened over the last eight years.”

According to the mayor, numerous residents and shade tree officials support the proposed ordinance to protect the trees.

Shade Tree Commission Chair Anne Lightburn says the commission supports the ordinance, in a letter to the editor in this week’s edition of The Ocean Star.

“It is strictly limited to larger mature trees with a trunk diameter of six inches or more at breast height,” said Ms. Lightburn. “Nor does it apply to existing property owners’ ability to remove trees, with the exception of street trees, unless they want to demolish and rebuild.”

Similar ordinances exist in other boroughs including Spring Lake and Manasquan, Ms. Lightburn states.

“The intent of the ordinance is to discourage unnecessary clear-cutting of mature trees while maintaining the environmental and privacy screening benefits these trees provide for new construction sites, as well as adjacent home properties,” she says.

Resident David Cavagnaro, who is a former councilman, in a letter to the editor published in the June 26 edition of the Ocean Star, said he believes the ordinance “is an attack on private property rights.”

“I appreciate the value of trees to our environment and the passion of those who wish to protect them,” said Mr. Cavagnaro. “However, I value the rights of private property more, and so should the council.”

He said the borough and its residents value their tree canopy as it is, which can be seen through recent efforts and projects to bring more trees to the borough from the council, the Shade Tree Commission as well as the Fisher Family Fund.

“These programs are all popular,” said Mr. Cavagnaro. “In our town, I don’t see the need to create a law that takes away personal property rights to force trees on people.”

He said this ordinance, although only about new construction, could next lead to non-construction removals.

Mr. Cavagnaro said a similar ordinance was proposed about 10 years ago and rejected by the council due to this same private property issue.

“If your passion is trees, the law should not be used to take private property rights away from people,” said Mr. Cavagnaro. “An ordinance should not be an option to force people to comply with another person’s views.”

The ordinance is said to be reintroduced during the next council meeting on July 21.

