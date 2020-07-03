Ordinances being reviewed by officials

BAY HEAD — The borough’s Legal and Planning Committee is hard at work reviewing municipal ordinances to ensure they are as up-to-date and fair to the community as possible.

One ordinance introduced during the Bay Head Borough Council’s June meeting prohibits parking on private property.

“We are working on a lot of different ordinances. Tonight we are introducing an ordinance that prohibits the parking on private property,” Councilwoman Jennifer Barnes-Gambert said.

“It is kind of strange that we never had one to begin with. Tickets were being written but they were being written under the state statute so the state generates the money that is generated from a fine.

“By including it in our own municipal code we are the ones who retain the penalties for violations of it.”

According to Ordinance 2020-08, parking within the Borough of Bay Head on private property without the owner’s or lawful occupant’s consent, shall be a violation that will result in a fine ranging between $100 and $500.

“Just so the public understands in case there is any confusion, when it says prohibiting parking on private property, it does not prohibit people from parking on their own private property,” Borough Attorney Jean Cipriani said. “It certainly does prohibit however parking on private property of others without their consent.”

The subject of parking has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks among council members and residents alike, with one resident asking during the June meeting about making changes to certain roadways due to their tightness and narrowness.

“We’ve had discussions internally in terms of past precedent and what has been presented before, as well as looking at the existing parking situation,” Councilman Andrew Frizzell said. “I think we are all in agreement something should be done … to make the situation better.

“With that said my goal right now is to write an ordinance eliminating parking on the west side of the street on Lake Avenue from Johnson [Street] to Forsyth [Street] and that is the direction I plan to move in. There will be additional discussions inside the council and if we move forward with an ordinance we will have additional discussions with the town.”

The public hearing on the ordinance is scheduled for the July 6 meeting of the Bay Head Borough Council, which will be held remotely at 7 p.m.

