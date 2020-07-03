Indoor dining delay troubles restaurants

POINT PLEASANT — Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement this week indefinitely postponing the reopening of indoor seating at restaurants and bars has been met with a mix of emotions from owners in the local area.

“We’re a year-round restaurant, so fortunate for us, we have a little bit more of a balanced business throughout the course of the year; but for the people that are seasonal I think it is huge, losing the Fourth of July weekend,” said Jim Scarponi, of Half Moon Point.

“I think the frustration at all the restaurants with this situation is that there were a couple bars or restaurants maybe not adhering to the rules, but that rather than holding the businesses that are not following the rules accountable, they decided to penalize the whole industry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Murphy had announced last week that indoor seating, at a 25 percent capacity limit, could begin July 2, just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

However, the governor reversed the decision on Monday, citing health experts’ concerns over surging COVID-19 cases in Sunbelt states that already opened indoor dining, as well as “knucklehead” behavior from patrons of certain bars with outdoor dining areas in recent weeks.

“The industry should have had an opportunity to succeed or at least the people that were following the rules,” Mr. Scarponi said. “People should have been penalized or fined, but not reversing this whole thing.

“There is tremendous frustration and it just doesn’t seem fair to the people like myself who have done nothing but try to follow and adhere to all the rules to an economic detriment.

“We have been very lucky with our outdoor dining that the weather has cooperated for the most part but we’re still hanging by a thread — you either have a good night with the outside dining or you get nothing — so to be able to know you have [indoor dining] going forward I think would have been huge for all restaurants,” he said.

Frank Gullace, of PB Shore House, also was disappointed with the governor’s news this week.

“I don’t understand why he’s closing it down,” he said. “The way I understand it is there are places that are not doing proper distancing and stuff like that, but we’re going along and following all the rules and I don’t understand why we’re at least not able to continue to open.

“It is only 25 percent capacity and I … just think it is being a little bit ridiculous at this point to still be closed. I understand … that he is cautious, but for those that follow the rules, keep people six feet apart and adhere to the 25 percent capacity, I think we should at least be able to give it a shot. Not to try, it doesn’t make any sense to me [and] I think it is a little over the top is all.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.