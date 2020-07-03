Code enforcers to monitor holiday weekend activity

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough updated residents with new information just in time for the busy July Fourth weekend. Mayor Paul Kanitra said the update comes, once again, “about the measures the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach continues to put in place to stem the recent tide of disrespectful behavior.”

For the first time in a decade, the mayor said, the borough implemented Saturday and Sunday code enforcement to ensure compliance with municipal ordinances through the busy summer months. The new weekend code enforcement official and a Class 1 police officer will patrol neighborhoods to enforce quality-of-life violations across town.

The police department is also bringing on two new officers, the mayor said.

“With some senior-level staff in the process of retiring, we have the ability to both replace them and bring on necessary additional ones for roughly the same budget levels,” said Mr. Kanitra. “This measure will bring us back to a full 24-person department, which we last had in 2011.”

The mayor said it is vital the borough has numerous resources to properly enforce borough ordinances.

“So far this year, with the boardwalk and beaches having been closed through Memorial Day weekend, our officers have nonetheless written almost twice the number of violation tickets as 2019,” said the mayor. “With the zero-tolerance policies we’ve enacted and these new officers at our disposal, we feel strongly that we will be able to change the recent course of events and maintain the family-friendly atmosphere we all know and love.”

To cut down on public drinking on the beach, Jenkinson’s does not permit coolers larger than 12 inches in width, length or height on its beaches. All coolers are checked before accessing the beach.

The borough originally had planned to pursue an all-out cooler ban on beaches, but now has implemented this one-foot size restriction on all coolers along all borough beaches.

“Coolers over a foot make it easier for people to sneak on alcohol and other things and more difficult for young badge checkers to properly search,” said Mayor Kanitra. “They also have been increasing litter tremendously. In just the past week since the one-foot restriction has been in place, we’ve seen a drastic reduction in both public drinking and trash on the beach.”

To keep the borough clean, The Department of Public Works is working to fill two open positions, the mayor said. This would “bring them back to full staff so that they can focus on trash in the streets and keeping the town clean.”

The mayor also said the borough is developing a new ordinance to ban loud, disruptive music from being played on the beach and boardwalk.

