MONMOUTH COUNTY — Freeholder Director Thomas Arnone has announced that the county will award grants of up to $10,000 to local businesses that have up to 50 employees.

The county received federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security [CARES] Act in April, totaling $108 million, which will be used towards the small business grants. Funds will also be used towards the Monmouth ACTS [Assisting Communities Through Services] Financial Recovery Initiative [FRI] and task force.

“We are looking to partner with an organization that will handle the entirety of the grant process, which we expect to be an entirely online application process to efficiently handle the grant applications,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “Businesses should start to put together their receipts for expenses they have incurred because of the pandemic, including rental expenses and utility expenses. Having your paperwork prepared will give you a head start when the process begins.”

The county’s FRI was created in May with the aim of providing financial resources and guidance to residents and small businesses.

“The intent of the County’s Financial Recovery Initiative is to equally meet residents’ needs in the most effective and helpful way possible,” said Deputy Director Kiley, liaison to Human Services. “The FRI brings together and builds upon the strong foundation of public and community organizations, which has already been established through Monmouth ACTS and its Financial Empowerment Hub. The initiative includes a clearinghouse, which will provide residents with access to information about the many public-private programs and benefits that are becoming available almost daily from a anchor organization.”

Freeholders also announced on Wednesday the removal of public access restrictions. County buildings will be open to the public beginning on Monday, July 6 by appointment. Face coverings, and social distancing, are required.

