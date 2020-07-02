After months of closures due to COVID-19, The Historic Village at Allaire in Wall Township was finally able to open to the public again on June 27. With the Fourth of July weekend upon us it is the perfect time to celebrate. The village invites you to join them from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Historic American Flag Display.

ALLAIRE WELCOMES YOU BACK

While the historic village is open again, an admission charge is now required for entry and access. “For 63 years the Historic Village at Allaire has relied on revenue from special events and festivals to sustain the village’s operations,” stated a Facebook post by the Historic Village at Allaire. “With a reduction in events and large gatherings in a post-COVID-19 environment, we will be implementing a “general admission” program [Fri. to Sun. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.], for those village buildings and grounds EAST of the Mill Pond.”

Admission fees will be $5 if purchased in advance via Eventbrite and $7 at the gate. Admission is free for children age 3 and under. For the safety of the visitors, staff and villagers, rules are posted throughout the village and were shared to The Historic Village at Allaire Facebook page.

Visitors must wear a mask upon entry into the historic buildings and masks as well as hand sanitizer are available for sale at the General Store. Visitors are also asked to please practice social distancing and maintain six feet from other individuals at all times while touring the Village. The village also asks that you follow the delineated traffic path through the historic buildings and that you do not touch or handle any part of the exhibits.

In addition, they ask that you please follow proper handwashing procedures when and where applicable and to visit another time if you are not feeling well.

AMERICAN FLAG CELEBRATION

The Allaire Village Flag Display only takes place once a year so don’t miss out on this patriotic celebration. According to the event description, those in attendance will celebrate the USA in their beautiful chapel for a one-of-a-kind display of vintage American flags from the Historic Allaire collection.

The flags being shown represent the heart of American history and are rarely put on display. The most rare flag that will be on display is the Eagle Flag and in addition to the other flags that will be shown, two more flags have been added since last year’s display.

Admission will cost $2 per person and all proceeds will benefit the Educational Programming at The Historic Village at Allaire. Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite. Pilsen Gourmet will offer COVID-19 compliant food services on-site all three days of the event.

For more information on the American Flag Celebration and all happenings at The Historic Village at Allaire, visit allairevillage.org.