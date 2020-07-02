Gnomes, fairies establish residence at Wreck Pond

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — A new community has been founded among the trees and along the banks of Wreck Pond. Its residents are shy, but their tiny homes, clotheslines and lawn ornaments can be discovered by anyone who walks along nearby paths.

Few adults would deny what, to area children, seems obvious: Wreck Pond is now home to a colony of fairies and gnomes.

This magical neighborhood is the brainchild of an area homeowner, who began introducing the diminutive newcomers in March. The homeowner, who asked to remain anonymous in order to preserve the fairies’ air of mystery, started the project to relieve novel coronavirus-related stress and entertain visitors to Wreck Pond.

Borough resident Glyn Stauder estimates the activity at the pond has increased by 200 percent since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

