Fire damages home on Bay Boulevard

POINT PLEASANT — A home on Bay Boulevard sustained extensive damage this evening following a two-alarm fire that received response from departments throughout the local area.

Around 5 p.m. July 2, members of Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75 responded to the Bay Head Shores section of the borough in response to the structure fire.

“It was a second alarm fire. We had heavy fire coming out of the second floor upon our arrival,” Chief Drew Van Demark told The Ocean Star.

“There was extensive damage to the home. There was minor damage to one exposure house on the right but that was just minor cosmetic damage,” he said.

“The fire was at former councilman Brian W. McAlindin’s house. We had mutual aid from surrounding towns help us,” Mayor Robert Sabosik added. “The house was severely damaged on the second floor.”

According to officials, at least one individual was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

“We initially got dispatched to entrapment but upon our arrival the victim was able to get themselves out,” Chief Van Demark said.

“One of the sons went to the hospital with smoke inhalation, no other injuries,” Mayor Sabosik said. “The other son and his daughter are fine and the parents are fine.”

The fire received response from departments and EMS squads within Brick Township, Bay Head and Point Pleasant Beach.

“Mutual aid that we received were Point Pleasant Beach Station 42 and Station 43, Brick Township Station 23 and Station 24 and Bay Head Fire Department Station 14,” Chief Van Demark said. “[Point Boro] EMS also had support from Point Pleasant Beach EMS.”

“It is unfortunate but the good thing is everybody is OK. I really appreciate the mutual aid from the other towns. They did a tremendous job,” Mayor Sabosik said.

