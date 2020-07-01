Report says WHS gym floor with mercury can be managed safely

WALL TOWNSHIP — With careful management, the school district should be able to use the south gymnasium at Wall High School safely, despite the presence of mercury found in rubber flooring there, according to an engineering report.

Additional testing of the rubber flooring in June confirmed the results of preliminary testing done in May that detected mercury, Interim Superintendent of Schools Henry G. Cram Jr. reported. Air samples also were taken in the second round of testing.

“All samples indicated that the mercury vapors monitored were below the recommended limits of the New Jersey Department of Health maximum-containment level,” Superintendent Cram told the Board of Education at its virtual June 23 meeting.

The decision to test was described as a proactive measure taken in response to New Jersey Department of Health environmental guidelines issued to districts across the state this year.

Partner Engineering and Science in Eatontown conducted the tests and issued the reports.

“The recommendations from the report are that the mercury levels can be managed by ventilation and temperature control,” Mr. Cram said.

“To ensure the mercury vapors are properly controlled, the district will, as recommended, perform quarterly and seasonal air sampling, maintain a room temperature and ventilation system and use non-abrasive methods to clean the floor … The installation of air conditioning was recommended but not required at this time,” he said.

Superintendent Cram recommended that more testing be done to determine the source of the mercury, and that the district develop long-term plans to replace the floor, if necessary.

School board member Adam Nasr noted that the mercury levels were below the threshold set by the state, “so the district can continue to use the gymnasium if steps are taken to ensure safety.”

“We’re not just going to be opening a window,” he said. “There are calculations that take place with certain amounts of air being introduced and exhausted. So it’s a little bit more complex than just cracking a window.

“As we move forward, looking at facilities projects for the future, this is going to be toward the front of the list, whether it’s redoing the HVAC in there or replacing the floor. Obviously, there is some more investigation that needs to take place, but at least we know for the time being we can use the space safely and put measures in place to maintain a level of safety,” Mr. Nasr said.

In the longer term, he said, “Unfortunately, these types of solutions aren’t cheap, so it’s going to require a level of advanced planning.”

The gymnasium has been locked up with signs placed on the doors saying no entry is permitted.

