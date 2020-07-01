Judge: Wall’s affordable housing plan is fair and reasonable

WALL TOWNSHIP – Wall Township is one step closer to gaining immunity from developers’ lawsuits after a judge ruled in favor of the municipality’s affordable housing plan.

In a fairness hearing held virtually on June 24 in state Superior Court, Judge Linda Grasso Jones found that Wall Township’s plan was fair and reasonable, Mayor Carl Braun said.

“The purpose was to determine if the plan was reasonable. It went very well. We presented our case and the objector presented theirs. The judge ruled in our favor, so our plan is completely intact,” he said. The lone objector at the fairness hearing was Edgewood Properties developer Jack Morris of Piscataway.

“We live to fight another day,” Mayor Braun said, noting that the next step will be a Superior Court compliance hearing set for Nov. 9.

“I’m proud of our professionals who developed a comprehensive plan,” he said, including attorney Erik C. Nolan, who represented the township in court; William J. Wolf, the township attorney; and Kendra Lelie, the township’s professional planner for affordable housing.

“It was a long hearing,” Township Administrator Jeffry L. Bertrand commented at the township committee’s meeting later on June 24. “We have worked diligently on this whole issue to make the best of a situation we still may not totally agree with the concept. It was a relief to know we were successful in this phase, and now we need to work on the next phase.

“We are continually looking at ways to meet our numbers without putting any undue hardship on any one particular neighborhood or any one particular region,” Mr. Bertrand said.

Last summer, the township agreed to a court settlement with the housing advocacy group Fair Share Housing Center that will permit nearly 1,000 affordable units at a variety of sites throughout the town. The goal of the settlement was to satisfy the state’s latest affordable-housing mandate through 2025, and gain immunity from builders’ lawsuits that could lead to rampant development of Wall’s open spaces, officials said.

