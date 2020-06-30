Patrick J. Byrne

Patrick J. Byrne, 81, of Belmar, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune.

Patrick passed peacefully surrounded by those he cherished the most – friends, children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all and welcomed into Heaven by his wife, Patsy, on the eve of her