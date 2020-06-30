Patricia Marie Rowley

Patricia Marie Rowley was born on October 7, 1929 and passed into eternal life on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Ridgefield Park to William and Josephine [Hayden] Swift. Pat was raised in Ridgefield Park, but resided for 70 years in Brick. She was a homemaker