Paul Joseph Heaney

Paul Joseph Heaney, 83, of Spring Lake, passed away on June 8, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune.

Paul was born on June 30, 1936, in Harrison. After graduating from Harrison High School, Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, Paul returned home to Harrison