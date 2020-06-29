Erlinda Z. Pinedo

Erlinda Z. Pinedo, 96, of Point Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Peru where she lived until the mid to late 1960’s. She attained her US citizenship at age 84. She was very proud that she earned it.

She was an active member of the Sacred