Woman’s body recovered from car in Manasquan River

BRIELLE — The body of a Wall Township woman was retrieved from a vehicle in the Manasquan River after the SUV entered the water at Bogan’s Basin Deep Sea Fishing Center late Sunday night, according to Brielle Police Chief Gary Olsen.

Police responded to the scene near the Route 35 Bridge around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, after Bogan’s ownership reported security footage showed a black Toyota Highlander driving off the property’s docks and into the river. While officers were quickly able to locate the SUV, according to Chief Olsen, responders were unable to remove the woman for approximately one hour.

The unnamed victim was 76 years old, according to Chief Olsen. Once recovered from the vehicle, she was taken to Hackensack Meridian Ocean Health Medical Center in Brick, where she was pronounced dead.

