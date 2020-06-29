Albert Valverde

By
Star News Group Staff
-
58 views

Albert Valverde, 95, of Wall Township, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in New York, New York on August 14, 1924 and was the son of immigrant parents from Venezuela. Al as he was affectionately known, spent much of his childhood in Corona, Queens, New