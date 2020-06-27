Jenkinson’s Boardwalk cancels this year’s July 4th fireworks

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — There will be no fireworks exhibition from Jenkinson’s Boardwalk on Independence Day this year, the company said in a social media posting.

“We are sad to announce that after much consideration we have decided not to hold our annual 4th of July fireworks display,” Jenkinson’s said on its Facebook page Friday.

The post which cites “current information” and refers to “the gathering guidelines” established by the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, states: ‘we have decided that this decision is in the best interest of Jenkinson’s staff, our customers and the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post does not address fireworks displays annually presented from the boardwalk during the balance of the summer. Point Pleasant Borough has recently granted authorization for such displays, according to Mayor Paul Kanitra.

However, the mayor said Saturday that he understands Jenkinson’s decision to skip the July 4 fireworks, even though the boardwalk has been open since Memorial Day weekend.

“The problem with the fireworks is that everybody bunches up and crowds up along the fence line, and there’s really no way to mitigate that,” Mayor Kanitra said. “While I feel the same as a lot of residents, in that it’s a sad thing that we’re not going to have the fireworks, I also commend Jenkinsons for making a tough decision in the interest of public safety.”

The mayor also noted that incidents of crowding elsewhere are raising concerns about an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

“Now that we’ve gotten things under control quite a bit, I think people have proven to have very short memories,” he said, “And when you see what’s happening now in Texas and Florida and Arizona and Georgia, we could be looking at a much different landscape here in a couple weeks.”

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.