State approves borough’s Municipal Public Access Plan

BAY HEAD — After years of back and forth, the state Department of Environmental Protection has officially approved the borough’s Municipal Public Access Plan.

According to officials, the intent of the document, which will be incorporated into the Borough of Bay Head Master Plan, is to provide a comprehensive plan which lays out the vision for providing access to tidal waters and shorelines within the municipal boundary.

“I am happy to report that we finally received approval from the DEP regarding our Municipal Public Access Plan,” Borough Administrator Christopher Parlow told the borough council at its June meeting.

“It has been, I believe, over three or four years since we have been going back and forth with the DEP regarding this. I am happy to report that we are one of only 10 municipalities in the state of New Jersey that has received their approval.”

In addition to the approval, the DEP issued a permit for beach and dune maintenance activities, which will support the municipality’s effort to promote the plan.

“Because we have now received that approval, we were issued our beach maintenance permit and dune permit so now we can legally go out and maintain the dunes and do the sand pushes and things like that, so I am happy to report that,” Mr. Parlow said.

According to the document, the premise of the Municipal Public Access Plan is that public access to tidal waters is fundamentally linked to local conditions. It is believed municipalities have a better awareness and are more responsive to these conditions, so the plan is utilized to better implement, maintain and improve access for residents and visitors.

When conducting an evaluation of the public access needs of the community through an inventory of the existing public access facilities and how each meets the needs of the borough, several factors were taken into consideration including parking, bathing, trash removal, biking, fishing, walking, swimming, kayaking and surfing.

