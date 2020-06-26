Lavallette will hold some summer events

LAVALLETTE — The borough of Lavallette still plans to hold some scheduled events during the hot summer months, even though some have already been canceled, including the Fourth of July fireworks display and the Waves of Impact surf camp.

The summer starts this weekend with the borough’s first designated event, Ladies Night, on Friday, June 26. Participants can enjoy a night out with dinner specials and sales throughout the borough from various participating businesses.

On Saturday, June 27, the borough will hold its annual Kick-Off to Summer Food Truck Festival from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Lavallette bayfront and Washington Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of food trucks are signed up, including The Corn Hub, Jersey Roll pork roll truck, NYC Mac Truck and Relish the Dog.

According to organizers, the event will follow social distancing and have an attendance cap to ensure the safety of participants.

The borough plans to hold its Patriotic Bike Parade on July 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the President Avenue Boardwalk. Participants will decorate their bikes to celebrate Independence Day.

Later in the summer, thanks to the municipal alliance grant, the borough will host five movie nights in July and August.

The borough will be screening “Frozen 2,” “Toy Story 4,” “Abominable,” “Playing with Fire” and “The Addams Family.”

“The movies sound really good and I think the kids will really be looking forward to [them],” said Councilwoman Anita Zalom. “We will remind them as we go along to social distance.”

Borough officials still haven’t decided whether to hold concerts later in the summer. Larger events like the Founder’s Day Festival are scheduled, for the time being, to happen in September.

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.