Kiwanis Club launches camp for kids

POINT PLEASANT — The Kiwanis Club of Point Pleasant is launching a new Camp Kiwanis program to provide educational, fun programming for children throughout the local community and beyond to keep them engaged and active during the summer season.

Camp Kiwanis includes twice-weekly free sessions on Zoom for children led by Kiwanians and local business leaders.

“Our Kiwanis Club was looking to identify a need in the community back when we weren’t sure summer camps were going to happen,” said Kristen Fischer, president. “Even though some kids are in camp now, not all families are sending their children to camp, or have any engagement for these children.

“Camp Kiwanis aims to give kids something to do. We like that it gives local businesses a platform to promote themselves and share their talents. We think it’s a win-win.”

Camp Kiwanis starts June 30 and will run until Aug. 20. Sessions feature activities such as dancing, arts and crafts, story time, cartooning, yoga, water safety and much more.

Businesses leading sessions include Sea Blossoms, Macaroni Kid, Lakewood BlueClaws, Top That Donuts, Coco Beans Play Café and Riverside Arts Studio. Different sessions are suited to different ages.

“We are so thrilled to have such awesome local businesses that want to enrich the lives of children,” Ms. Fischer said. “We didn’t want Camp Kiwanis to be sessions only led by our Kiwanis members, though we have a few being led by Kiwanis members. We wanted to engage local businesses, who may also want to do more for kids, plus, they may also need the promotion that comes with participating in such an event.

“They really stepped up to the plate and in exchange we’re hoping to give them a little promotion for their participation by posting about them on social media. We are very grateful and hope to connect with more community businesses for things like this in the future.”

Camp Kiwanis is open to children throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties to attend. The first 295 registrants per session will be accepted.

To learn more about the different sessions and to register, visit www.pointpleasantkiwanis.org/camp.

