Fourth-graders raise thousands for St. Jude’s

POINT PLEASANT — The Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School fourth-grade class has raised nearly $5,000 to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

According to officials, the students raised $4,925 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during this year’s Math-A-Thon event.

“We have been doing it since 2005. The Fourth Grade Team was inspired by a story about a girl who had cancer and thought it would be a great way to kind of integrate learning and the value of helping others into our curriculum,” said teacher Lisa Moran.

“Since we’ve started, we’ve raised $90,669.35. In 15 years every fourth-grade class that has come through has really been very excited to participate and to show how much they care about what is going on in the world around them and these kids and helping them out. It is what makes them happy.”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is America’s leading childhood cancer research center. The funds raised through the annual Math-A-Thon event aid St. Jude’s efforts in research and treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Through participating in the St. Jude Math-A-Thon, students help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, allowing families to focus on helping their child get healthy.

According to Ms. Moran, the Math-A-Thon is not only a fundraiser that improves students’ math skills, but teaches them the importance of helping others.

“We always start off with … a kick-off event where all the fourth-grade classes get together in the cafeteria, and they learn about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and how it is not only a research hospital but also a treatment center for the kids and that the money that they raise goes toward this hospital for research and then also to the families that go there so that they never receive a hospital bill,” she said.

“The kids also listen to testimonials from kids their age, and we show a video that kind of explains the plight of the children. It hits home for them, and they see how fortunate they are, and they are more than willing to do some math problems and raise some money for St. Jude’s.”

