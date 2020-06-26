For Point Boro seniors, a new chapter begins

The power of relationships and following your passion were just some of the many words of wisdom imparted on the Class of 2020 during the 55th annual Point Pleasant Borough High School commencement ceremony.

The virtual graduation on June 19, not only honored and celebrated the 213 members of the Class of 2020, but lauded them for their resilience, hard work and dedication throughout their time in the Point Pleasant School District, especially over the last few months amid COVID-19.

“In the face of adversity, we did it,” Maxwell Brushaber, senior class president, said. “We will remember everything we have done here today for the rest of our lives. Nothing can change that. Nothing can take that away.”

The ceremony, shared on the district website promptly at 6:30 p.m. Friday, was weeks in the making. In addition to speeches and all other parts of the ceremony being filmed a month in advance, students, dressed in their black-and-gold caps and gowns, visited the high school individually at designated times over two days in mid-May to be filmed walking across the stage of the Loren D. Donley Center for the Performing Arts to receive their diploma.

The video began with a tribute to the class, featuring personal snapshots from their childhood and a walk down memory lane with photos from their elementary and middle school days. Then, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited by student council president Julia Mertikas and the national anthem was sung by the senior members of the high school choir.

“Your time here has been more than just this moment. It is all we have accomplished over our four years of hard work and dedication,” Maxwell added. “It is our memories together and the friendships we have built, our creative endeavors and our athletic achievements, our service and our love for our community.

“Make time to connect with people, the ones that you are close to and the ones you know just a little but have made an impression on you. All of our relationships have meaning.”

POWER OF POSITIVITY

The members of the Class of 2020 will attend many prestigious universities and colleges this fall including Northwestern University, Wesleyan University, Stevens Institute of Technology, the University of Delaware, Boston College, Villanova University and James Madison University. In addition, several will be serving the country in the U.S. military.

During his speech, Principal Kurt Karcich spoke about the power “to control our own mindset,” and urged students to always seek the positive in the face of adversity.

“In almost an instant our entire world was turned upside down … living in isolation with minimal interaction with friends, teachers and coaches,” he said. “Our seniors lost many fun events and activities that typically coincide with the end of their high school years, and while I know this has been very disappointing, I have been so impressed by their ability to remain positive and resilient during these difficult times.

“I would argue that there is no greater life skill than navigating the rocky waters of adversity. Whether it is a global pandemic, or something else, one thing is certain: Life will challenge you. You will face adversity and difficult times. This type of adversity can bring feelings of fear, doubt and despair, however maintaining a positive attitude and focusing on the things that are within your control will allow you to persevere and grow as a person.

“Do not be a prisoner of circumstance. Think of every challenge or struggle as an opportunity. Embrace the struggle because it will strengthen your resolve and build your character. I am so very proud of each and every one of you. You have already accomplished so much and I cannot wait to see what the future will bring.”

