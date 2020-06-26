$10M in county grants set to aid small business

POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials are urging small businesses in Point Pleasant to act by June 30 in order to take advantage of a new grant opportunity made available by Ocean County.

The county has partnered with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority [NJEDA] to provide $10 million in grants to small businesses in the county that have been impacted by COVID-19. The grants are part of Phase 2 of the authority’s Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program.

The funds were provided to the county through the federal CARES [Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security] Act with the intent that the NJEDA distribute them only to businesses located within the county. Businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 25 employees may apply for grants, on a first-come, first-served basis.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Mayor Robert Sabosik said he and the borough council “want our businesses to take advantage of this opportunity. Our local economy is the backbone in our community.”

The mayor’s announcement came as the borough and the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce teamed up to launch a grand reopening campaign promoting local businesses and encouraging community members and visitors alike to “Make it a Point to Shop, Dine and Re-Discover Point Pleasant.”

A video released on the Facebook pages of the chamber and the borough features businesses across various sectors passing along a red ribbon announcing their establishments are open, before culminating on Bridge Avenue with the ribbon being cut by Mayor Sabosik, members of the borough council and Assemblyman Edward H. Thomson, who announced “Point Pleasant Borough is now open for business.”

“We opened it up for any businesses, members of the Chamber of Commerce, and anybody else who wanted to do it … and we had a great response to making the video, and we were able to encompass all the main thoroughfares in town,” Executive Director Eileen McCabe said.

“I think it just highlighted the strength of our community, that we are all connected, and we rely on each other and the large scale of our network, so it was exciting and a creative way for businesses to show their style … and we appreciate the community in supporting the businesses and the local economy during these trying times.”

