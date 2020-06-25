Spring Lake eateries to expand outdoor dining area

SPRING LAKE — The borough council passed a resolution Tuesday night permitting On Third Cafe and Tom Bailey’s Market to utilize parking spaces in the downtown for outdoor dining.

Both eateries will use about six parking spaces on the streets adjacent to their properties — Jersey Avenue for On Third Cafe and Washington Avenue for Tom Bailey’s Market — with the exclusion of handicap parking.

“We think that this will give them extra dining capacity for the next few months,” Councilwoman Syd Whalley said. “Next week they go to 25 percent indoor capacity so this will help them expand.”

Ms. Whalley added that the eateries may begin seating diners outside once barricades are set up.

