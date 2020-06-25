Seasonal, senior badge sales see increase

SEA GIRT — Mayor Ken Farrell remembers when the borough sold only 300 seniors badges during his tenure as chair of the beach committee more than a decade ago. Now, he said, Sea Girt has sold four times that, with the sales of seasonal and daily badges seeing increases, also.

“I remember when I was chair of the beach, we only sold like 300 senior badges. Now it’s about 1,200,” he said.

The Mayor said in the last census, the population of Sea Girt is aging overall, with the median age of almost 60.

The borough has seen a hike in sales with seasonal badges, also.

“We sold way over 6,800 season badges. And we usually average 4,500,” Mr. Farrell said.

The borough will sell a limited number of daily badges according to the mayor.

Other issues he’s seen so far this season includes minor infractions like eating food on the borough beaches.

