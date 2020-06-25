Scissors are snipping at barber shops and salons

BELMAR — Scissors are snipping and clippers are buzzing once again at hair salons and barber shops throughout the state, after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions that had kept them closed since late March.

At Salon Marsal, staff were ready to take customers this week with special precautions put in place to limit the exposure of customers.

“We’re limited to the amount of people in the salon, which right now — it is not an issue,” said said Mr. Marchese at his 10th Avenue shop. “But it’s good to be back, it’s wonderful to be back and we are booked until August.”

Mr. Marchese, wearing a plexiglass face shield added, “I have to apologize to all our clients who can’t get in.”

A sanitizing station is located at the front of the salon, with a box of extra face masks for customers. Stylists at the salon have to work around the clients’ face coverings, which at times could prove difficult, according to Mr. Marchese.

Patrons at salons are required to wear face masks, which is a small price to pay for their first haircut in months.

“I think it’s a long-awaited, pleasurable experience to finally have this done,” Charlie Lupo, of Manasquan, said. “I think we all suffered long enough. Sal is a great guy and he is doing everything first class here.”

Since the governor announced earlier this month that salons would be allowed to open, starting on Monday, June 22, salons and barbers in Belmar have been inundated by calls.

According to Diane Calabrese, receptionist at the Salon Marsal, the establishment received roughly 400 calls from clients wanting to book an appointment.

