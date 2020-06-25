Night & Day Magazine’s Take Out & Dine Out Guide is out now

CLICK TO VIEW THIS WEEK’S TAKE OUT & DINE OUT GUIDE
Outdoor diners took to the streets
The launch of outdoor dining did not disappoint. Diners and restaurants are all pleased with last week’s launch of outdoor dining. Both the diners and the servers, alike, came out and enjoyed good food under the sun and the stars.
Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement this week that indoor dining can rejoin the party at 25% capacity on July 2 is also welcomed. Night & Day Magazine will keep you up to date on the current take out, delivery and outdoor dining opportunities.
In order to help you take advantage of the current dining options, we’ve added outdoor dining details to our take out and delivery listings. Now, you have more options when it comes to dining. We’ve used various resources to compile information on take out, delivery and outdoor dining.
Each week the listings are updated and shared online.
If you see any information that is missing or needs correcting, please email news@ndmag.com with the information.
Enjoy finding your own “Top Picks” when you dine out this week!