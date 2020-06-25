Night & Day Magazine’s Take Out & Dine Out Guide is out now

The launch of outdoor dining did not disappoint. Diners and restaurants are all pleased with last week’s launch of outdoor dining. Both the diners and the servers, alike, came out and enjoyed good food under the sun and the stars.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s announcement this week that indoor dining can rejoin the party at 25% capacity on July 2 is also welcomed. Night & Day Magazine will keep you up to date on the current take out, delivery and outdoor dining opportunities.

In order to help you take advantage of the current dining options, we’ve added outdoor dining details to our take out and delivery listings. Now, you have more options when it comes to dining. We’ve used various resources to compile information on take out, delivery and outdoor dining.